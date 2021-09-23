4 restaurants planned for growing west Charlotte mixed-use space as developers purchase more property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Starting next month, you could find more food and entertainment options in west Charlotte in an area that was previously zoned for industry only. More than 400,000 square feet are available in a new mixed-use development that has transformed three old warehouses.



Developers say about half of the space in the area bordering the Wesley Heights and Biddleville neighborhoods has already been leased or there has been interest shown for leasing options. Developers also say compared to South End in Charlotte, the neighborhood is now the second-highest area of interest for retail and office space in the Queen City.

Atlanta-based Third & Urban is behind the mixed-use project, called Lower Tuck. Although three warehouses are ready for move-in, the company just announced the purchase of three additional buildings on Jay Street and Tuckaseegee road that will expand the footprint of the project.

Most of the warehouses were built in the 1950s for blue-collar workers, once serving as a tire shop and polymer company. The transformation that started in 2020 is now opening the area to Charlotte’s growing white-collar workforce.

“It will start to feel like a very active and energetic street here in just a couple of weeks,” said Senior Managing Director for Agency Leasing at JLL, Barry Fabyan.

The more than 400 thousand square feet of space that are now available can be used for offices, retail and entertainment. Four restaurants have already signed leases, with 2-3 others still in the works.

“The most surprising thing about this project for us has been the retail and restaurant demand. We probably understated what that would look like,” said Fabyan.

Developers admit it was understandably tough to see the original vision with rundown warehouses from the 1950s, but they say the bones of each structure were solid.

“We saw that and had a tough time taking what was here and seeing it like that, but driving down the street it looks so much like the renderings that it’s amazing,” said Fabyan.

What you see today are warehouses with an eclectic art design out front, all within walking distance of one another, creating a campus-like feel.

“By taking a quarter of million square feet and rehabbing it all at one time, we create a sense of community and an office environment where if you just took it building by building you can never create the momentum or the center of gravity,” said Fabyan.



The restaurants that are moving into the spaces have not been named publicly yet, but developers say some of them are run by already established, successful restaurant owners in the Queen City.