4 kids were inside car that was shot into over the weekend, Charlotte PD says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four children including a one-year-old who was shot were inside a vehicle that was shot into over the weekend in northwest Charlotte, Fox 46 has learned on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting in a residential community around 5 p.m. on Saturday at 9526 Isaac Hunter Drive in northwest Charlotte, just outside of the 485 loop.

An initial investigation revealed a man had his vehicle shot into that was occupied by five others, and a one-year-old child was struck. The yet-to-be-identified suspect, who was arrested on the scene, was in possession of a stolen gun, CMPD said.

The children involved were a pair of 7-year-old boys, a 4-year-old girl, and a one-year-old girl who was shot, and are all related to the suspect, according to the police report. A 30-year-old Charlotte woman, a 31-year-old Charlotte man, and a 38-year-old Concord woman were also listed as victims in the incident.

Fox 46 was on the scene also collecting information.

I’ve watched several police officers look in the front yard of a house. They placed several markers on the ground after locating something. pic.twitter.com/5KJoRHiEa0 — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) June 5, 2021

CMPD said a 9MM gun was used in the shooting and that shell casings were found. The child who was injured was shot in the hand during a domestic incident, according to CMPD. The child was transported to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill and felony possession.

This remains an active investigation.