4 kids were inside car that was shot into over the weekend, Charlotte PD says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four children including a one-year-old who was shot were inside a vehicle that was shot into over the weekend in northwest Charlotte, Fox 46 has learned on Monday.
Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting in a residential community around 5 p.m. on Saturday at 9526 Isaac Hunter Drive in northwest Charlotte, just outside of the 485 loop.
An initial investigation revealed a man had his vehicle shot into that was occupied by five others, and a one-year-old child was struck. The yet-to-be-identified suspect, who was arrested on the scene, was in possession of a stolen gun, CMPD said.
The children involved were a pair of 7-year-old boys, a 4-year-old girl, and a one-year-old girl who was shot, and are all related to the suspect, according to the police report. A 30-year-old Charlotte woman, a 31-year-old Charlotte man, and a 38-year-old Concord woman were also listed as victims in the incident.
CMPD said a 9MM gun was used in the shooting and that shell casings were found. The child who was injured was shot in the hand during a domestic incident, according to CMPD. The child was transported to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill and felony possession.
This remains an active investigation.