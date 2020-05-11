4 injured, including state trooper and 16-year-old, after pursuit ends in crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four people are injured, including a state trooper and 16-year-old, after a pursuit ended in a crash in south Charlotte early Monday morning.
The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday, May 11 at the intersection of South Boulevard and East Woodlawn Road.
According to authorities, the reportedly 100+ mph pursuit ended in a crash involving a pole on South Boulevard.
Firefighters extricated three people from a vehicle that wrecked into the pole. A 16-year-old is among the three who are critically injured, authorities said.
The state trooper sustained minor injuries in the crash.
The circumstances surrounding this wreck remain under investigation. Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.