QUEEN CITY NEWS – Emergency crews said they responded to the scenes of four separate motorcycle accidents that have occurred so far over the course of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The latest deadly wreck occurred in Salisbury where police say an initial accident involving a single-vehicle car that struck a power pole downing power lines around 3:40 a.m. on South Main Street. Moments later, a motorcyclist struck the line in the roadway and was later pronounced dead. Fire, EMS, and Salisbury Police responded to the scene and this remains an active investigation.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to two separate motorcycle accidents early Sunday morning. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene, however, it is unclear if any charges are pending in those collisions and both also remain active investigations, Highway Patrol confirmed.

The first wreck occurred on I-485 near West Arrowood Road in west charlotte where Medic said one victim died in a motorcycle collision Saturday night.

