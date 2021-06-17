4 ambulances called to 3-vehicle crash in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four ambulances were called to a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening in northwest Charlotte. Multiple people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck happened at 6:42 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in the 3500 block of Brookshire Blvd.

No word on what caused the multi-vehicle wreck at this time. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are still investigating this case.

