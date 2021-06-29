36-year-old man partially ejected, killed in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 36-year-old man was killed when his vehicle left the road and flipped several times in west Charlotte Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Antwoin Boone was driving west on Charlie Hipp Road around 9:40 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a large rock.

Boone’s vehicle flipped several times and he was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities suspect speed and alcohol use may have been factors in the crash based on a preliminary investigation of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

CMPD said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is as to call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169, extension 5, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.