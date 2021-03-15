3,500 rebate checks worth $50 added to SC unclaimed property

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s treasurer has added more than 600,000 new items to the state’s unclaimed property list.

The items include more than 3,500 rebate checks worth $50 each that were issued but not cashed from South Carolina’s share of taxes collected from the 2019 winner of a $878 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot, Treasurer Curtis Loftis said in a statement.

The state’s unclaimed property account now has more than $700 million from dormant bank accounts, forgotten utility deposits, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance payments and other places, Loftis said.

In the past 10 years, the Treasurer’s Office has returned more than $220 million who can prove they are the rightful recipients of the money, officials said.

It’s not just people, but businesses, schools, churches and other organizations with unclaimed property, Loftis said.

Anyone can check for a claim at the Treasurer’s website, Loftis said.