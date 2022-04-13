ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is dead following an accidental shooting, Albemarle Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 2 p.m. Tuesday to a location on S. First Street.

Shaun Prislusky, 35, was found suffering from injuries and was transported by helicopter to Atrium Stanly where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed this was an accidental shooting and that all parties involved have been identified. The gun that was unintentionally discharged was being handled by a second party who was known to Prislusky, police said.

This remains an active investigation.