$3,000 Reward: Search continues for armed and dangerous man connected to Statesville murder

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A $3,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of an armed and dangerous man connected to a homicide in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrell Dantaye Daniels, nicknamed “Lil Buckey,” 31, is wanted for murder for his involvement in the shooting death of a person on Williams Road in Statesville around 3 a.m. on June 8, 2021.

The victim died in the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Daniels is described as a black male, 5’7″ tall, weighing 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Daniels has a tattoo on his left arm and a tattoo on his right arm that says “DJ.” He also has a third tattoo on his hand that says, “One Love Chales Wood.”

Daniels was last known to be in the area of 1210 5th Street in Statesville, deputies said.

A $3,000 reward is being offered by U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-902-1211.