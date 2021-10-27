3 women-owned businesses facing supply chain struggles join forces to reach more customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three women-owned businesses in Charlotte are collaborating to offer a unique experience for shoppers while also boosting awareness of their own individual brands.

The partnership is allowing the businesses to expand outside the neighborhoods where they operate.



Plaza Midwood is full of locally owned businesses. When you drive down Thomas Avenue you may have seen Betty. It’s not a person, but a new woman and children’s boutique. The store is selling much more than clothing and accessories.

Those with an appetite can chow down on a charcuterie board from Camp North End’s Babe and Butcher or baked goods from west Charlotte’s The Batchmaker.

Betty’s owner is the brains behind the partnership.

“Partly because I am so busy I never get to go to them, so this is one way to bring them to Plaza Midwood because I spend most of my time here between my two stores,” said Michelle Castelloe, who also owns the Moxie Mercantile.

All 3 of the women-owned small businesses are located miles apart, but now have a footprint in new neighborhoods.

“Small businesses right now, while we are the heart of a community, we also have different struggles than Amazon so to speak, or something like that,” said Castelloe.

You may have already guessed, but the difficulties for all three women start on the coast.

“Right now the struggles are supply chain. For me getting hangers for this business has been hard,” said Castelloe. “For Cris at Batchmaker, trying to get colored boxes she needs is hard. For Lindsay, it’s all about meeting the demand for all the supply with all the cheeses and meats and everything else she has to carry.”

While it could be easy for the three women to simply compete against one another for customers, that’s not how the trio operates.

“For the three of us, we don’t want a piece of each other’s pie. We just want each other to rise,” said Castelloe.



The Batchmaker and Babe and Butcher will supply products to “Betty” every Tuesday and they are sold while supplies last.