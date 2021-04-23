3 shootings reported within hours of each other in Lancaster, 1 person hospitalized, police say

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three shootings were reported within hours of each other late Thursday night into Friday morning, sending one person to the hospital, police said.

The first shooting broke out around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in the 400 block of Clinton Avenue. As officers arrived to the scene, they found a man who had been shot while sitting in his vehicle. He was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

A house nearby was also struck by gunfire, police said. As officers were at the scene of the first shooting, a second shooting broke out at 1:30 p.m. on Chesterfield Avenue.

Police said in the second reported shooting, multiple vehicles were hit, as well as the 903 Discount Beverage convenience store. Two store windows were shot out, and there was damage to the interior of the building. Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, while still processing the second crime scene, officers were called to a third reported shooting in the area of Lynwood Drive and Kennel Lane.

Witnesses told police that someone in a silver vehicle was following them and had fired shots. No injuries were reported in this third shooting, police said.

All three shootings remain under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department. No arrests have been made at this time.