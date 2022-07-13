QUEEN CITY NEWS – Three South Carolina men who defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around Charlotte out of nearly $500,000 have pled guilty and been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday.

Manning resident Bobby Cherry, and Sumter residents Russell Calvin and Michael Montgomery to each serve at least two years in prison and pay back the more than $450,000 after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

Documents showed from 2019 to 2020 the three men conspired to defraud Lowe’s across the southern U.S. including in Mecklenburg County and Union County by creating fake business accounts for landscaping and home improvement companies.

Goods were also fraudulently purchased at stores in Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, and Iredell counties, records show.