3 rushed to the hospital in fiery rollover crash on I-77 northbound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people have been rushed to the hospital following a fiery rollover crash Tuesday evening along Interstate-77 northbound, Medic confirms.
The crash happened a little after 5:00 p.m. on I-77 northbound near the W. Trade Street interchange.
Northbound traffic on I-77 was stopped and southbound traffic slowed down due to the wreck.
Medic tells FOX 46 three people have been transported to Atrium-CMC for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.