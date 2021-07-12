3 people die in a fiery, head-on Salisbury collision, NC troopers say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people were killed in a fiery wreck involving a two-vehicle, head-on collision Monday in Salisbury, NC State Highway Patrol confirmed with FOX 46.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 1:30 p.m. Monday , July 12, on Highway 601 near Young Road. Area roads were expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

An initial investigation revealed a Ford and a Dodge collided head-on coming around a curve with double yellow lines. The driver of the Ford died at the scene, FOX 46 has learned. The driver and passenger of the Dodge were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The Salisbury Fire Department and the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department were among the emergency crews to respond to the accident.

One driver who was stuck in traffic on Hwy 601 told FOX 46 closures continued for hours after the accident.