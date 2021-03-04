3 missing children from Arizona could be with couple in the Rock Hill, SC area, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing children from Arizona who could be in the Rock Hill, SC area with a couple.
According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the three children, identified as Claudia Huerta, 17, Marcos Huerta, 15, and 3-year-old Teraji Dillard, have been missing from Glendale, Arizona, since October 4, 2020.
Authorities said all three children are bi-racial, Black and Hispanic, and have brown hair and eyes. Claudia is described as 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds; Marcos is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds and Teraji is 3-foot and 50 pounds.
The missing children could be with a man and woman in the Phoenix, Arizona or Rock Hill, SC area.
Anyone with information is asked to please call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-543-5678) or the Glendale Police Department in Arizona at 1-623-930-300.