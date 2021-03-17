3 local men charged after assaulting victims during road rage incident near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were charged after allegedly assaulting a driver and passenger during a road rage incident in Horry County.

Police were called to North Kings Highway near Myrtle Beach Saturday for reports of an assault after a “possible collision,” according to police. One of the victims told police his car was blocked in by several vehicles after a road rage incident.

The three suspects got out of their vehicles and pulled the driver out of the car and assaulted him, police said. The suspects also allegedly assaulted a second person that was in the vehicle. Witnesses told police the suspects were the aggressors in the incident.

The victims declined treatment from EMS, according to the report.

Camden Michael Greene, 18, of Hickory, North Carolina, Dalton Ray McCloud, 22, of Connelly Springs, North Carolina, and Noah Shea Gerrish, 21, of Hickory, North Carolina, were all arrested and charged with third-degree assault.

All three suspects have been released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to booking records.