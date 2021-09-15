3 injured in stolen vehicle crash on I-485 near Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Three people were injured after crashing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 485 near Idlewild Road in Matthews on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police, officers located a stolen vehicle near Albemarle Road just after 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. When officers attempted to stop it, the vehicle kept going. CMPD officers did not pursue the vehicle, but a police helicopter continued to track the stolen vehicle.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the stolen vehicle overturned and crashed on Interstate 85 near Idlewild Road. Two of the people in the vehicle were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The third person was treated for minor injuries.

I-485 was shut down in both directions while police investigated the crash. CMPD, Idlewild VFD, Matthews Fire and EMS, and Mecklenberg EMS all responded.

Charges against the group are pending, according to CMPD.