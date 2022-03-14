CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were injured in a crash involving a CATS train and a vehicle in south Charlotte Monday morning, officials confirmed.
The crash happened near the 4500 block of Old Pineville Road around 8:15 a.m., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said a car was coming out of a parking lot and attempted to go around the crossing arms and was struck by the train.
Medic said three people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
CMPD said one person from the vehicle left the scene after the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.