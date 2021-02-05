Fire breaks out in abandoned 60-year-old Varnadore building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A massive three-alarm fire broke out at a historic building in east Charlotte Friday night.

Charlotte Fire got the call just after 6 p.m. When crews got inside, they found one person that they took to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

It’s not clear who the person was that was inside, but neighbors say they often see homeless people squatting in there.

Investigators say it will likely take a couple days before they can figure out what caused the blaze, but they say it started on either the third or fourth floor of this abandoned seven-story building.

It took more than 60 fire fighters to get the flames under control. No fire fighters were injured during the fire.

The Varnadore has been a staple on E. Independence for nearly 60 years. It was originally an office building, but as of late, it’s been abandoned.

Over the past few years, Charlotte City Council has been working to find ways to renovate the building and revitalize the area.

A rezoning petition was submitted to the city back in 2018 by Beaver Creek, LLC to renovate the building and make it into a mixed-use development for shops and businesses, but the renovations never proceeded.

Crews are still at the scene of the fire. Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this developing story.