2nd arrest made in Gaston County street racing incident that tragically claimed the life of 6-year-old

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A second arrest has been made in a street racing wreck that tragically claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy.

Bessemer City resident Gracie Eaves, 20, was arrested on Monday and faces charges that include involuntary manslaughter. She is being held with a bond.

Police responded to calls regarding street racing around 9:30 p.m. on June 26, a Saturday night, on Highway 74. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the boy and his father were on their way home.

The 6-year-old boy and his father, Santiago Lagunas, were found suffering from serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital where the child was later pronounced dead, troopers said.

Kings Mountain resident Donnie Cobb, 46, was arrested on July 15 and was faced with multiple charges including second-degree murder.