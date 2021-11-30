29-year-old charged with murder after 34-year-old is shot in N Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 29-year-old man is under arrest and facing murder charges following a weekend shooting in north Charlotte, Charlotte Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 5 a.m. Sunday near 1700 Harland street. 34-year-old Sir Marquise Battle was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Two others were transported to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries, according to the police report.

An initial investigation identified Columbus Washington as a suspect. He was taken into custody on Tuesday and faces multiple charges including murder.

A Violent Crime Apprehension Team, the DA’s Office, operations command, victim services, CFD, Crime Stoppers, and Medic were all involved in the response.

This remains an active investigation.