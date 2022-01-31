28 people displaced after 2-alarm fire rips through east Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – The American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region is assisting 28 people after a two-alarm fire ripped through an east Charlotte apartment building Saturday.

The Charlotte Fire Department estimates around $330,000 worth of the damage to the building on English Hills Drive, and has deemed it ‘unsafe’ for anyone to live.

Update: 2 Alarm Fire; 6800 Block of English Hills Dr; damage estimates $330K; @GCRRedCross assisting 28 displayed occupants; fire remains under investigation pic.twitter.com/yshPNa4Sbk — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 30, 2022

Onikie Bowen moved into the apartment building just three months ago. She was inside her bottom-floor unit as strong flames burned from above.

“I couldn’t think straight. I don’t even know what I was thinking. I just ran to the window to see what was going on, because I could see shadows of people running up and down,” said Bowen.

The fire started on the third floor and quickly made its way through other units. Charlotte FD says they are still investigating the cause.

“Everything is damaged from the fire and from the water from upstairs,” said Bowen. “We’re talking about years of work. I can’t just get it back in a day. The insurance company can’t even cover what I’ve achieved all these years.”

If it seems like you’re hearing about fires like this one more frequently, the Red Cross says it’s likely because you are.

“We do tend to see an increase in home fires as the weather gets colder,” said Red Cross Regional Executive Allison Taylor. “As it gets colder out, in some cases people would tend to look to different heating sources.”

Though the cause of the fire in this instance is still unknown, the Red Cross continues to encourage everyone to check smoke detectors monthly and prepare an escape plan.