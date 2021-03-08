$25,000 A Year For Life winning ticket sold in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Check your tickets!

If you played the Lottery at Quik Trip #1079 at 265 Carowinds Blvd. in Fort Mill, you should check your ticket. You could have won $25,000 a year for LIFE.

The Lucky for Life winning ticket matched the first five numbers drawn on Thursday, March 4. The winner will decide between $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000. The “for life” prize is payable for the length of the winner’s natural life, with payments guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years.

Lucky for Life – Thursday, March 4

2 – 5 – 32 – 35 – 37 Lucky Ball: 2

“Our message to the winner: Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize. Speak with someone you trust to help you decide whether to choose the “for life” prize option or the one-time lump sum payment,” SC Lottery officials said.

In South Carolina alone, 8,400 players hold Lucky for Life tickets for prizes from $3 up to $25,000 a year for life. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.