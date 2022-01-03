25-year-old killed in Wilkes Co. on New Year’s when vehicle crashes, overturns

WILKES COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 25-year-old woman was killed in Wilkes County on New Year’s morning when her vehicle left the roadway and overturned multiple times, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday near NC 268 and Rock Creek Road. 25-year-old Millers Creek resident Jasmine Shores was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Shores was driving, alone, in a Toyota RAV4 eastbound on NC 268 when her vehicle ran off the road, struck a ditch, and overturned several times. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the trooper’s report.

This remains an active investigation.