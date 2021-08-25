25 students forced to quarantine after COVID exposure in local Charter School classroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Twenty-five kids at a Charlotte charter school were forced to quarantine after they were exposed to COVID-19.

FOX 46 found on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard that on August 13, 2021, 25 children in grades kindergarten through sixth had to quarantine because of exposure at school. It’s not clear if any of those kids tested positive.

The school’s lawyer said in a statement, “Bradford is committed to providing a safe and healthy school environment for students and staff. The school also takes seriously its potential impact on the community in its decision-making, especially during the pandemic. To that end, Bradford maintains a mask mandate and complies with all applicable state and local orders. All who come onto campus, (student, staff or visitor), are required to don masks in an effort to do all that they can to protect their students and staff, and most especially those students who are currently too young to be vaccinated.”

On the school’s website, it says the school started the process to become a charter school with the state back in 2012. The state approved them and they opened to students in August 2014 as a K-8 with 465 students.

Bradford Prep’s charter agreement with the state called for adding a grade every year until they became a K-12 school in the 2018-2019 academic year.