23-year-old charged with murder of 26-year-old in University area shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect has been charged following Monday’s deadly shooting in the University area in north Charlotte, CMPD said on Wednesday.

23-year-old Ron Neal has been charged with the murder of Rashawn Pitt, 26.

Officials responded to calls regarding the shooting on Monday around 5 p.m. near 300 Charger Court in the University area. Pitt was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

CFD, operations command, CSI, and victim services were among the departments that responded to the scene.CFD, operations command, CSI, and victim services were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.