2-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in Cleveland County identified by family

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 2-year-old boy who was shot and seriously injured in a drive-by shooting on Mother’s Day in Cleveland County has been identified by family.

Ryquez Clark, 2, was shot in the stomach while inside his home located along Douglas Street. According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown suspect shot into the house.

Photos: Ryquez Clark courtesy of the family

Right now, Clark is at a Charlotte-area hospital where he is in stable condition. His family tells FOX 46 Charlotte that he has had two surgeries so far, and may need more. Clark’s family remains by his side and were inside the home when the shooting occurred on Sunday.

Detectives are working with the young boy’s family and the District Attorney’s Office on this case.

“This case is a high priority,” Sheriff Alan Norman said “Right now, it’s classified by the way it was called in as a drive-by, it’s still a fluid case, anything is possible.”

So far, no arrests have been made. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department at 704-484-4888.