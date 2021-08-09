2-year-old Gastonia boy accidentally shoots and kills father, family says

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a father dead, accidentally killed by his 2-year-old son.

The deadly shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, near the 600 block of West Fifth Avenue.

According to Gastonia Police, Markovia Durham, 29, was found deceased inside the home from multiple gunshot wounds.

Family tells FOX 46 Durham was sitting on the couch eating dinner when his 2-year-old son picked up his gun, thinking it was a toy, and shot his dad in the back.

The toddler reportedly ran out the door following the shooting. The grandmother tells FOX 46 she believes the noise frightened the child and he doesn’t understand what happened.

This case remains open and active at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Fleming at 704-866-6878.