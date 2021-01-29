2 women, teenager charged in string of mail thefts in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two women and a 16-year-old girl have been arrested in connection to a string of mail thefts that occurred in Lancaster County this week.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, deputies were called to the area of Shiloh Unity Road and Quiet Acres Lane after a report came in saying a group of women inside a dark-colored SUV were opening mailboxes along the highway and rifling through the contents.

Once on scene, deputies discovered multiple mailboxes opened and mail scattered about. Addresses on the mail led them to the victims and the mail was returned.

Based upon the description of the vehicle given by witnesses, deputies began searching for the SUV. On Tuesday, a matching vehicle was found at a home on South 200 Park Road. Investigators observed mail on the dash and on the floorboard in the back seat.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Lauren Rena Knight, 22, Angela Nicole Roberts, 29, and a 16-year-old girl were at the home and were questioned. The vehicle, a black Chevrolet Tahoe, was searched, and investigators found lots of mail addressed to the victims. Mail had been taken from 25 mailboxes on Shiloh Unity Road, Unity Church Road, Holiday Road, and Mikala Lane. Knight and Roberts were taken into custody.

Knight and Roberts have each been charged with petit larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 16-year-old girl was referred to the Lancaster County Dept. of Juvenile Justice and is also accused in the thefts.

Personal recognizance bonds totaling $18,000 were set on Knight and Roberts, and they were released from custody on Thursday.

Sheriff Barry Faile said, “Thefts like these are particularly aggravating and inconvenient for the victims and others in the area who might not even know they had anything taken. Now they have to wonder what was coming and whether it’s still on the way or was stolen. They have to be concerned about identity theft in case something with sensitive personal information is now in the hands of strangers. I applaud the witnesses who paid close attention to this vehicle so we could hunt it down and easily identify it.”