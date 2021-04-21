2 women robbed at gunpoint on Selwyn Ave. and Park Road: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two armed robberies along Selwyn Ave. and Park Road have prompted a search for a suspect, CMPD said Wednesday.







Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Officials responded to calls regarding a robbery near 2800 Selwyn Ave around 5 p.m. on March 28. A victim told police she was sitting in her vehicle when a suspect armed with a gun opened her car door. After a brief struggle the victim was able to drive away.

The second incident occurred o n the same day a short time later near 4500 Park road when a victim stated she was approached at an ATM by a suspect with a gun.

The suspect is described by CMPD as a light-skinned male about 5’4″ and skinny who was last seen in the surveillance images wearing light-colored jeans, a bright blue polo shirt, a dark-colored long-sleeved jacket and carrying a small backpack.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.