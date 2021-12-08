2 treated for injuries in 2-story home blaze in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were treated for minor injuries after a fire broke out at a home in southeast Charlotte towards the Matthews area, the Charlotte Fire Department said on Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the blaze Wednesday afternoon to a home located on Cornwallis Lane. Two patients were treated for minor injuries, according to CFD. Station 19 responded and reported heavy flames showing upon arrival.

The cause of the fire at the two-story home is unknown at this time and this continues to be an active investigation.