2 people killed in multi-vehicle wreck in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck Sunday evening in Burke County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, on NC 181 near St. Mary’s Church Road.

Troopers said a 1998 Chevrolet Venture was traveling south on NC 181, crossed the centerline, and collided with a northbound 2018 Kia Soul. The Chevrolet was being driven by Glenda Brittain Kelly, 84, of Morganton. The Kia was being driven by Daphne Kincaid Beam, 58, of Morganton.

Both drivers succumbed to their injuries, NC troopers said.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation.