2 people faint in line as hundreds wait for “last meal” at Price’s Chicken Coop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Price’s Chicken Coop in the South End neighborhood announced it is shutting down for good this Saturday.

“I’ve been coming to Price’s Chicken Coop for over 40 years,” customer Bobby Bostic said.

Without knowing it, Bostic ordered his last to-go bag from the restaurant.

“My goodness, I didn’t know that,” Bostic said. “Oh man, I really hate that.”

Word of the closure quickly spread throughout the Queen City. By noon Thursday, hundreds lined up around the block.

“My husband called me and said Price’s is closing, go get us some chicken,” customer Vicky Arroba said.

Inside the shop, owner Steven Price was torn over his decision to close after 59 years in business.

“Turmoil. A lot of different emotions,” Price said. “A lot of different factors, but it is time.”

He made the announcement on the shop’s Facebook page. It said rising food costs, a change in food quality, and a worker shortage were contributing factors.

Price said 18 months ago, he staffed 22 people, now he’s down to 14.

“What’s next for you guys?” FOX 46’s Taylor Young asked.

“I don’t know we haven’t had a lot of time to think about it,” Price said.

In line, customers were desperate to make Price’s chicken last.

“The last time,” Arroba said. “That’s the reason why we are getting enough to last for a while. We will eat it for a couple of days.”

FOX 46 was told at least two people fainted while waiting outside in line for hours.