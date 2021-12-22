$2 million NC lottery winner from Charlotte excited for ‘magnificent Christmas’

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — North Carolina Education Lottery has identified the winner of a $2 million cash prize in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

Alfie Farlow, of Charlotte, bought three Quick Pick Power Play tickets from Sam’s Mart on Providence Road in Charlotte the night of Monday’s drawing. Lottery officials said he got up and went to work the next day without even thinking about the tickets. After he got off work, he looked at the Powerball numbers on his friend’s phone to see if he won.

“I saw they were a match and I didn’t believe it,” said Farlow, “It feels so surreal. You’re almost too scared to really believe it.”

The $2 million prize was the largest won in the country in Monday’s drawing.

Farlow told his family the news after learning of his winnings.

“I told them, ‘I think our life is about to change,’ Farlow said.

Farlow said the first thing he is going to do is set money aside into an account for his two young daughters for their college tuition.

“My girls are not going to have to worry about their college tuition anymore; that’s what means the most to me,” Farlow said. “That is a beautiful feeling.”

Farlow, a 54-year-old machinist, also said he wants to buy a new home and possibly start his own trucking business. Farlow arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect his prize. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $1,415,000.

The current Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $378 million, or $275.9 million in cash. The odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 292 million.