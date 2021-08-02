Speed, impairment suspected after 2 die in wreck near Providence Road: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were killed in a single-vehicle overnight crash that occurred this weekend in south Charlotte, CMPD confirmed on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the wreck around 2:30 a.m. near 800 Colville Road and Twilford Place by Providence Road in the Eastover area.

A makeshift memorial is growing in the Eastover Neighborhood as friends and family remember two people who were killed in a car crash over the weekend. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/aDiyDCVwxV — Jamal Goss (@GossJamalFox46) August 2, 2021

Upon arrival, officers found a burning Mercedes sedan with four passengers. The driver, Robert Walker, 20, and a passenger, Henry Melvin, 20, were both pronounced dead on the scene. Two other passengers were transported to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

A major crash unit, DWI Taskforce, CSI, and a motor unit were among the groups that responded to the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that Walker was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control, struck a curb, crashed into a set of brick steps and then a tree, before catching fire. Impairment is also suspected and toxicology results are pending, the police report indicated.

A makeshift memorial for the victims was set up on Monday as friends and family members paid tribute to those who were killed.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.