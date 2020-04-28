2 killed, another seriously hurt in wreck involving dump trucks outside Pageland

PAGELAND, S.C. – Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning just outside Pageland, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The deadly crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 28 on HWY 9 at Dudley Road.

It involved a pair of dump trucks and an SUV. Neighbors in the area tell FOX 46 the sound of the accident shook their home. They said they observed one person being airlifted from the scene.

SC Highway Patrol said the initial investigation revealed that one of the dump trucks was traveling west on HWY 9 and a second dump truck was traveling east on HWY 9, while an SUV was traveling south on Dudley Road.

The SUV reportedly failed to yield and was struck by one of the dump trucks, and then pushed into the second dump truck, troopers at the scene said.

The driver of the SUV and second dump truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the first dump truck was flown to CMC-Main.

The identities of those involved will be released pending family notification, Highway Patrol said.

This deadly incident remains under investigation.