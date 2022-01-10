2 detained outside Harding University High School in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were detained outside of Harding University High School Monday morning.

A Queen City News photojournalist on the scene heard school administrators make an announcement that the campus was on lockdown and witnessed CMPD officers detaining two people in handcuffs outside of the school.

It remains unclear what led up to the police response.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.