2 dead in crash on Randolph Road in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two people are dead after a crash on Randolph Road near the intersection of Woodlark Lane in southeast Charlotte.

The crash occurred just north of Cotswold Village, and the roadway is now closed in the area. Investigators are expected to be on the scene for quite sometime.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tell FOX 46 that the call came in just after 2:30 p.m. for a major vehicle crash involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly a large tree mulching truck.

Drivers are advised to use Sharon Amity, Wendover, and Providence Roads as alternate routes until the scene is cleared. Additional details about the crash and the victims were not immediately provided.

