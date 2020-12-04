2 bodies discovered inside Matthews home, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Matthews Police are investigating after two bodies were discovered inside a home that appeared to have gone through some type of fire recently.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Philips Woods Lane at 1:16 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, regarding a welfare check. Upon their arrival, officers observed a person through the window that could possibly have been in distress.

Matthews Fire and EMS, who had also responded, assisted by breaching the front door of the home to gain entry. Upon entry, officers located two deceased adults while also observing that there had been some type of fire recently.

This is an active ongoing investigation.

