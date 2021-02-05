2-axle trucks, vehicles with 1-axle trailer allowed on I-77 Express Lanes starting Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Beginning next Monday, Feb. 8, all medium-size two-axle trucks or vehicles with a one-axle trailer can travel in the I-77 Express Lanes as part of a pilot program between NCDOT and I-77 Mobility Partners.

According to NCDOT, this agreement will allow additional vehicles, such as delivery trucks, small business trucks, and work trailers, the option of choosing the express lanes.

Currently, vehicles longer than 20 feet are not permitted in the express lanes.

NCDOT said this program removes the length limit and instead limits the vehicle types to those with two axles or two-axle vehicles with a one-axle trailer.

“Vehicles with a length greater than 22 feet will be subject to a toll rate multiplier to compensate for the additional space required by the longer vehicles and allow I-77 Mobility Partners to continue to manage traffic speed and driver expectations in the express lanes,” NCDOT said in a statement.

The multiplier for extended vehicles could vary by section and by the time of the day, just like the regular toll rates for the express lanes, NCDOT said. The toll rate multiplier schedule will be published online and updated as needed by I-77 Mobility Partners at I77express.com.

Customers will continue to use their NC Quick Pass transponder or receive a bill in the mail to pay for tolls, NCDOT said.



