2.0 magnitude earthquake reported in Sparta, the fourth reported in about one month

SPARTA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another earthquake has been reported in Sparta on Thursday, the fourth event reported in about one month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

They say the quake was a 2.0 magnitude, about five kilometers SSE of Sparta just before 7:13 a.m.

USGS

There were at least four reports of people feeling the earthquake Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported.

“Millions of years ago we did have active earthquake faults in North Carolina, but the tectonic situation changed. So what is happening now, these earthquakes like the very recent small Sparta earthquakes, and even the larger one from last year…those are occurring on old fractures almost randomly,” explains UNC Charlotte Geologist, Dr. Andy Bobbyarchick.