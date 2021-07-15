19-year-old injured in shooting seeks help in Salisbury Police Dept. lobby

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 19-year-old who was injured in a shooting sought help inside the Salisbury Police Department’s lobby Thursday morning, authorities said.

At 11:50 a.m. Thursday, July 15, the Rowan 911 Center received a shots fired call in the 700 block of N. Lee Street. Police said about the same time, a person with a gunshot wound arrived at SPD headquarters.

The teen stopped his car in the 200 block of N. Lee Street and sought help inside the SPD lobby. Officers provided first aid to the teenager until Salisbury Fire and Rowan County EMS arrived.

Salisbury officers then responded to the 700 block of N. Lee Street and found the crime scene. The victim, identified as Sincere J. Houston, 19, was rushed to Rowan Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the police department at 704-638-5333.