18-wheeler nearly crashes into abandoned York County house, catches fire

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A tractor-trailer left the roadway and nearly crashed into an abandoned house in York County Monday before catching fire, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the incident happened on West Highway 55 near Clover Middle School.
Highway 55 is closed between Soring Eagle Road and Carbon Metallic Boulevard.
Authorities initially reported that the semi-truck had crashed into the home, but later said the truck stopped short of hitting the structure.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
