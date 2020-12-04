17 charged in Lancaster-based federal drug conspiracy and firearms case

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities have charged 16 people for their roles in a drug trafficking organization that operated out of South Carolina.

A joint team of more than 55 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers made eight arrests in the case on Friday. Four defendants were already in custody, and five defendants remain at large.

The charges follow a more than two-year-long investigation into a fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Lancaster area. The investigation resulted in the seizure of various quantities of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, 16 firearms, and ammunition.

“Operations like these leave our communities safer and more stable than they were before; the people of South Carolina deserve nothing less,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “We will continue to work tirelessly with our federal, state, and local partners to dismantle large-scale, organized drug-dealing organizations, which cause untold levels of harm to end users, their families, and their communities.”

The following defendants have been charged in the indictment for conduct related to their alleged roles in the drug trafficking organization:

Clarence Grover Kirk III, 38, of Rock Hill;

William Earl Belk, 29, of Lancaster;

Celeste Allen Pardue, 47, of Lancaster;

Rachell Nichole House, 32, of Lancaster;

Berry Allen McIlwain Jr., 30, of Lancaster;

Richard Hopkins, 30, of Lancaster;

Christopher Lynn Love, 44, of Lancaster;

Scott Charles Catledge Jr., 27, of Lancaster;

Dustin Robert Barton, 33, of Lancaster;

Ezekiel T. Williams, 23, of Lancaster; and

Larry Christopher Craig, 50, of Lancaster.

In a related case, Dennis Lee Williams, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with violating federal firearms laws.

This case was a joint investigation by the ATF and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, who were assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Lancaster Police Department, and the Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

