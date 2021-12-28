17 acres of industrial site in Lowell could become new park

LOWELL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — After decades of complaints from the community, the City of Lowell has plans for a brand new park to replace an abandoned industrial dye plant.

The site is located right outside of downtown Lowell, on North Main Street. The 17-acre site is being donated to the City, by Lowell Investments.

“People have complained about it, I’ve complained about it. I don’t like it, it’s ugly. It’s been deserted for many years,” said Candance Funderburk, member of the Lowell City Council.

Since the City didn’t own the property, they haven’t been able to do anything about it until the investment company agreed to donate it. The former dye plant hadn’t operated since 2004.

“The city will own the property. And we have plans to make it a great asset, not only for our local community but for Gaston County and even other areas. People will come from everywhere, hopefully, to go to this new place,” Funderburk said.

The property currently has 25 abandoned structures that need to come down. Funderburk thinks demolition should start in 2022.

“It’s gonna take a while, but when we complete this, we’re hoping to have an amphitheater, a kayak launch, fishing pier at the end, we’re gonna put public works up there, so that won’t be such an eyesore in downtown.”

As for any opposition, Funderburk said some residents are worried about possible contamination from the dye plant.

“There are some concerns when you talk about environmental contaminations, but that’s why we are going through this methodically, with all of our Environmental Consultants in the state of North Carolina.”

So far there isn’t a set cost on the new park, but Funderburk said some funding is already secured.

“We know it’s gonna cost millions of dollars. We were just given by the State of North Carolina $2 million. And that will be a start a small beginning, but we can start on demolition. That’s not going to take it down. And then we can also possibly start with public works with that also.”