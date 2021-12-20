16-year-old girl arrested for making false school shooting threat against Phillip O. Berry Academy, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said she made a false school shooting threat against Phillip O. Berry Academy last week.

The teenage student has been charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property, police said.

According to CMPD, at 8:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, school officials contacted the School Resource Officer at Phillip O. Berry Academy regarding a concerned parent receiving a message about a school threat.

The school administrator told the SRO that the threat came from an Instagram post, CMPD said.

The SRO worked with CMPD officers and detectives to speak with the witness who came forward. Officers collaborated with CMPD’s Criminal Intelligence Unit to further investigate the origin of the posting, ultimately leading to the arrest of the 16-year-old student, authorities said.

“School Resource Officers will continue to work with school administration and utilize CMPD resources to thoroughly investigate all school-based threats,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a statement.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.