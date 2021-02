HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Huntersville has a population of nearly 56,000 residents. It’s not the biggest city in the Charlotte area, but one look at the police department's Facebook page and you will find that some of the posts have thousands of interactions.

Some of the interactions far outweigh the number of followers the department has.

Officers say some posts have more than one million post clicks. Now, the department is using its social media followers as an advantage when solving crimes.

Currently, Huntersville Police have 92 sworn positions, keeping the community safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“We can’t be everywhere, but the community is everywhere,” said Officer Odette Saglimbeni.

The community often assists with police investigations without even knowing it, through the use of social media.

Huntersville Police have increased their presence on social media with more than 16,000 people now following the department on Facebook.