15-car pile catches fire at Concord salvage yard

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Salvage Yard Fire in Concord (courtesy of the City of Concord)

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pile of around 15 cars caught fire at a salvage yard in Concord Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

Officials said the blaze started around 4:30 p.m. at the KFB Auto & Metal Metal Recycle on Warren C. Coleman Blvd.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

38 firefighters and 11 trucks responded and found heavy fire coming from the pile of cars.

Salvage Yard Fire in Concord (courtesy of the City of Concord)

Crews were able to control the fire by 5:08 p.m., officials said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories