15-car pile catches fire at Concord salvage yard

Salvage Yard Fire in Concord (courtesy of the City of Concord)

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pile of around 15 cars caught fire at a salvage yard in Concord Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

Officials said the blaze started around 4:30 p.m. at the KFB Auto & Metal Metal Recycle on Warren C. Coleman Blvd.

38 firefighters and 11 trucks responded and found heavy fire coming from the pile of cars.

Crews were able to control the fire by 5:08 p.m., officials said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.