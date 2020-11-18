11 deaths now tied to United House of Prayer outbreak, officials tell FOX 46

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Eleven deaths have now been tied to the outbreak that occurred last month at a Charlotte church event on Beatties Ford Road, Mecklenburg County health officials confirmed with FOX 46 on Wednesday.

The previous report had been nine.

The United House of Prayer for All People held a week-long event back in October that health officials say is when the COVID-19 outbreak occurred.

Officials say people from all over the country attended the church event and hundreds of people were infected by the virus.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris declared it an imminent hazard and issued an executive order to have it shut down immediately.

The church was then given the go-ahead to reopen in November.

