CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 106 firearms were found in travelers’ carry-on luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in 2021, almost double the amount found in 2020, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA said a total of 254 firearms were found total across the state with CLT making up nearly 42% of the discovery.

Four firearms were found at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.

(Transportation Security Administration)

Statewide discoveries more than doubled in 2021 compared to last year, the report shows.

Discoveries were also higher nationwide compared to the last three years.

Officials reported in October that firearms spotted at TSA checkpoints across the country had already topped a 20-year-record only nine months into the year. 5,972 guns were discovered in total.

TSA officials said travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of $13,900 per violation.

TSA said firearms can be transported on commercial aircraft if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage.